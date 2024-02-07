China appoints 'Broker Butcher' Wu Qing as new chairman of securities regulator

- Nicknamed the "Broker Butcher," Wu Qing was previously the acting vice mayor of China's major financial hub Shanghai and served nearly two years as chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.
- His predecessor Yi Huiman took the mantle of the CRSC in 2019, tasked to undertake a spate of sweeping capital markets reforms.
China's cabinet on Wednesday appointed markets veteran Wu Qing as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, state media Xinhua said, replacing Yi Huiman to navigate Beijing through the turbulent waters of a market downturn.
Wu's appointment comes on the footsteps of the CSRC over the past two weeks announcing new supportive policies to stabilize and revitalize China's stricken stock market, which has become a casualty of volatility in the property sector and widespread investor pessimism over the outlook for the world's second-largest economy.
Exacerbating the picture, China's CSI 300 tumbled to a five-year-low on Jan. 31, after the country's manufacturing activity shrank for the fourth straight month.
