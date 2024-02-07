China appoints 'Broker Butcher' Wu Qing as new chairman of securities regulator

BEIJNG, CHINA - NOVEMBER 13: Illuminated skyscrapers stand at the central business district at sunset on November 13, 2023 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Gao Zehong/VCG via Getty Images)

China's cabinet on Wednesday appointed markets veteran Wu Qing as chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, state media Xinhua said, replacing Yi Huiman to navigate Beijing through the turbulent waters of a market downturn.

Nicknamed the "Broker Butcher," Wu was previously the acting vice mayor of China's major financial hub Shanghai and served nearly two years as chairman of the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

His predecessor Yi took the mantle of the CRSC in 2019, tasked to undertake a spate of sweeping capital markets reforms.