European markets head for mixed open amid ongoing uncertainty over rate cut outlook

European markets are heading for a mixed open Wednesday amid ongoing uncertainty over the rate cut outlook.

Doubts over the timetable for interest rate cuts have crept in after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled last week that investors may have to wait longer than expected for a central bank pivot.

Powell also reiterated Sunday that more positive data on inflation was needed before rates could come down. His comments during an interview with "60 Minutes" also led many to believe that there may be fewer cuts this year than some had hoped.

Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher Wednesday, with the exception of Japan's Nikkei, as investors assessed corporate earnings. U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday evening, as investors digested another slate of quarterly results halfway through the corporate earnings season.