DBS slashes CEO's variable pay by 30% after multiple digital disruptions

DBS Group Holdings suffered an outage in its digital services on March 29, 2023.

SINGAPORE — DBS Group reported record earnings for the full year in 2023, but cut compensation for its senior management to "hold them accountable" for a number of digital disruptions that year.

Chief Executive Piyush Gupta received a bigger cut and had his pay slashed by 30%, which amounted to 4.14 million Singapore dollars ($3.08 million), the bank said.

For the full year, net profit jumped 26% to a record SG$10.3 billion compared to SG$8.19 billion in 2022.

Southeast Asia's largest bank reported a better-than-expected fourth quarter net profit of SG$2.39 billion — that's 2% higher than a year ago profit of SG$2.34 billion. Data from LSEG showed analysts expected a net profit of SG$2.37 billion in that quarter.

DBS was the first of three major Singapore banks to report fourth quarter earnings, and maintained its full-year net income interest forecast for 2024 at the same level as the last year.

"While interest rates are expected to soften and geopolitical tensions persist, our franchise strengths will put us in good stead to sustain our performance in the coming year," DBS Chief Executive Officer Piyush Gupta said in a statement.

On the reduced compensation for its senior management, the bank said their variable pay was collectively cut by 21% from the previous year to account for a series of digital disruptions during the year.

In March 2023, DBS' digital services were disrupted for about 10 hours, and during that time, users were not able to access online banking services or make trades via its brokerage. The Monetary Authority of Singapore later said the outage was "unacceptable" and that the lender had "fallen short of expectations."