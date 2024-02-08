Asia markets rise ahead ahead of China's inflation numbers and India's rate decision

A butcher (L) shows a piece of pork to a customer at a market in Beijing on July 10, 2019. NICOLAS ASFOURI | AFP | Getty Images

Asia-Pacific markets climbed across the board as investors look toward China's inflation figures for and the Reserve Bank of India's rate decision. China's consumer price index for January is expected to fall 0.5% year-on-year, while the Reserve Bank of India is forecast to hold rates at 6.5%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 extended gains for a third straight day, climbing 0.16%. Japan's Nikkei 225 also rebounded from yesterday's losses and advanced 0.77%, while the Topix was down 0.15%. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.46%, while the small cap Kosdaq saw a larger gain of 0.92%. However, futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,024, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's last close of 16,081.89.



