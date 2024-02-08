'Stability is fragile': An overlooked European conflict zone is at a tipping point between peace and combat

Kosovo Police continue to uphold security with search, patrol and control activities in the region after the clash which led by Kosovo Serb politician Milan Radoicic in Banjska northern town of the country, on Sept. 24 in Zvecan, Kosovo on October 3, 2023. The clash broke out in the village when a group of armed Serbs blocked a bridge with two trucks. A shootout erupted after the group opened fire on police, leaving one police officer dead and another injured. (Photo by Vudi Xhymshiti/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Davos, SWITZERLAND — With Europe's attention centered on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, peace and stability is far from guaranteed in another of the region's most volatile conflict zones, according to a top EU diplomat.

Relations between Serbia and Kosovo, which have been fraught since the pair's brutal conflict in the 1990s, remain delicate one year on from a tentative agreement on a new path to normalization.

"The stability is fragile. We cannot take peace and stability for granted," Miroslav Lajčák, EU special representative for the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and Western Balkans, told CNBC in Davos, Switzerland last month.

The Belgrade-Pristina dialogue is a series of talks facilitated by the European Union designed to ease hostilities between the neighboring southeastern European countries.

In February 2023, a path to normalization was agreed upon by Serbia and Kosovo, marking a major step forward for the long-time adversaries, whose decades long friction centers on territorial disputes and ethnic divisions.

But that progress was later marred by a resurgence in violence in northern Kosovo, including a deadly shootout between a heavily armed group of ethnic Serbs and Kosovo special police forces in the village of Banjska.