Putin hints at swapping detained Wall Street Journal reporter for Russian prisoner

U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was detained in Russia on spying charges, is escorted out of the Lefortovsky Court building in Moscow on Jan. 26, 2024.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said "an agreement can be reached" over the release of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, signaling he is open to an exchange for a Russian prisoner serving time in Germany.

Putin's comments were translated by the team of former Fox News journalist Tucker Carlson, who carried out the Kremlin leader's first interview with the Western media since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The sprawling two-hour exchange also covered Putin's views on history, the origins of the war in Ukraine, geopolitics and artificial intelligence.

Putin did not outright solicit a swap, but indirectly compared the case of 32-year-old Gershkovich with that of "a person serving a sentence in an allied country of the U.S" who "due to patriotic sentiments, eliminated a bandit in one of the European capitals."

This is a likely reference to Vadim Krasikov, a Russian hitman who was convicted by a German court for killing former Chechen dissident Zelimkhan Khangoshvili with several close-range shots in Berlin in August 2019.

In Krasikov's indictment, the German prosecution concluded that the crime was "committed on behalf of state authorities of the Russian Federation," according to a Google-translated statement.

"Whether he did it of his own volition or not. That is a different question," Putin said Thursday of the unnamed killer.

"At the end of the day, it does not make any sense to keep [Gershkovich] in prison in Russia. We want the U.S. Special Services to think about how they can contribute to achieving the goals our special services are pursuing. We are ready to talk," Putin said, repeatedly indicating that negotiations over the journalist's future were underway.

The Wall Street Journal strongly denies the charges of espionage levied against Gershkovich, a Russia correspondent at the paper, and says he was in Yekaterinburg on a legitimate reporting trip before he was imprisoned in March 2023.