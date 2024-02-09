Ukraine war updates: Putin claims Russia has no interest in wider war; UAE mediates prisoner exchange

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends an expanded meeting of the Defence Ministry Board at the National Defence Control Centre in Moscow, Russia December 19, 2023.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed Moscow has no interest in expanding the war beyond Ukraine to the likes of Poland and Latvia.

Putin made the comments in a two-hour interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson and spoke in Russian, with Carlson's team providing the dubbed translation. It was his first interview with an American media outlet since Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago.

In the translated recording, Putin says he could only imagine a scenario in which Russia would send troops into Poland, a NATO member, if "Poland attacks Russia."

"Why? Because we have no interest in Poland, Latvia or anywhere else. Why would we do that? We simply don't have any interest," he added, according to the translation.

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul noted on the X social media platform that "Putin said the same thing about Crimea in 2008, right after he had invaded Georgia."

Russia went on to invade Crimea in 2014.

The Russian leader also claimed Russia was ready for "dialogue" with Ukraine and the West over how to end the war, and for the release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia for almost a year while awaiting trial on spying charges, which the U.S. claims are fabricated.

The Kremlin said Putin only agreed to the interview because Carlson's views differed from other major media outlets, in that he has been a vocal critic of U.S. support for Ukraine and consistently repeated falsehoods, misinformation and conspiracy theories.

CNBC has not been provided any details about the circumstances under which the interview was recorded.

— Elliot Smith