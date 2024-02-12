European stocks higher as sentiment remains cautious; Just Eat, Delivery Hero top gains

European markets kicked off the new trading week higher, as investors continued to monitor corporate earnings and the interest rate outlook.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.34% at 8:43 a.m. in London, with all sectors in the green bar oil and gas, which dipped 0.08%. Financial services and autos led gains, both higher by around 0.7%.

Food delivery firms Just Eat and Delivery Hero were the top performers, up by 6% and 4.4%, respectively. Deutsche Bank analysts raised their target price on Just Eat, but trimmed their target price on Delivery Hero, according to Reuters.