European stocks higher as sentiment remains cautious; Just Eat, Delivery Hero top gains
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets kicked off the new trading week higher, as investors continued to monitor corporate earnings and the interest rate outlook.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.34% at 8:43 a.m. in London, with all sectors in the green bar oil and gas, which dipped 0.08%. Financial services and autos led gains, both higher by around 0.7%.
Food delivery firms Just Eat and Delivery Hero were the top performers, up by 6% and 4.4%, respectively. Deutsche Bank analysts raised their target price on Just Eat, but trimmed their target price on Delivery Hero, according to Reuters.
European markets
After a strong end to January, regional index has recorded a muted February so far. That's despite big movements in individual stocks, as company results roll in. This week will see reporting from European businesses, including Heineken, Airbus, Renault, Natwest and Commerzbank — along with the likes of Sony, Coca-Cola and Airbnb, globally.
Investors may pay particular attention to consumer stocks and what they suggest about the strength of certain economies, as central banks monitor the state of growth and inflation.
Many major Asia-Pacific stock markets were closed on Monday for the Lunar New Year, while Chinese markets are shut for the week.
U.S. stock futures were nearly flat overnight, after the S&P 500 hit a record high last week.
The U.S. consumer price index will be released Tuesday.
Europe stocks open higher
European stocks opened Monday higher, though sector and stock gains were cautious.
France's CAC 40 index gained 0.4%, while Germany's DAX was up 0.3% and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was flat.
— Jenni Reid
— Weizhen Tan
The S&P 500 could end the year at 5,500, says InfraCap's Jay Hatfield
The S&P 500 notched a record high this week, closing above the key 5,000 mark on Friday afternoon. But Infrastructure Capital Advisors' Jay Hatfield believes that the index still has room to go in 2024.
Hatfield's year-end target for the broader index is 5,500, corresponding to a potential 9% rise. In the near term, however, he believes that the market will remain largely stagnant while investors wait for the Federal Reserve to begin cutting rates.
"I don't think we're just going to infinitely and quickly go to 5,500," he told CNBC. "Our guess is that we stall out somewhere around 5,000 or 5,100 until we have greater clarity on both a Fed and ECB rate cut most likely in June, but possibly in May," he told CNBC.
— Lisa Kailai Han
— Weizhen Tan