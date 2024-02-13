Nikkei breaches 37,000 with corporate inflation in focus; South Korea, Singapore return to trade

Signage for the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), operated by Japan Exchange Group Inc. (JPX), displayed outside the bourse in Tokyo, in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. The expansion of Israel's ground operations in Gaza added more pressure to global markets as investors prepare for a busy week packed with major central bank decisions and a high-stakes announcement of US bond sales. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Japan's corporate goods price index rose 0.2% in January, beating the 0.1% expected by economists polled by Reuters. That compares with the revised 0.2% growth rate for December.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly rose as more markets return to trade from the Lunar New Year holiday, including South Korea and Singapore.

Japan's Nikkei 225 popped 1.82% on its open, crossing the 37,000 mark and pushing 34-year highs, while the Topix climbed 1.02%.

Should the Nikkei sustain its gains and close above this mark, it will reach a 34-year high. It first crossed 37,000 on an intraday basis on Friday.

South Korea's Kospi was up 1.16% as it returned to trade, with the small-cap Kosdaq rising 1.28%.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 started the day down marginally, marking a third straight day of losses.

Markets in China are closed for the week, due to the Lunar New Year holiday. Hong Kong is closed Tuesday, but is set to resume trading Wednesday.