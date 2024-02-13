Transferring from community college to a four-year school isn't often successful — it's 'terribly unfortunate,' expert says

Going to community college and then transferring to a four-year school is often considered one of the best ways to get a degree for significantly less money.

More students are choosing community college at the outset. Enrollment last fall at community colleges rose 2.6%, far more than any other institution type, according to the National Student Clearinghouse's latest research.

However, nationwide, only about one third of students who start at community colleges ultimately transfer to four-year schools, and fewer than half of those transfer students earn a bachelor's degree within six years.

That means just 16% of all community college students attain a bachelor's degree, according to recent reports by the Community College Research Center at Columbia University, the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program and the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.

"Students often believe their chances of success are much greater than they are — that's terribly unfortunate," said Josh Wyner, executive director of the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.

Further, among low-income students and students of color, the numbers are even more stark: 11% of low-income students transfer and complete bachelor's degrees in six years, for Black students the share drops to just 9%.

Meanwhile, 69% of students who start at a four-year public university complete their degree within six years. At four-year private schools, the completion rate is 78%.

"Too many students are failed by policies and practices that dictate whether and how effectively students transfer from community colleges to universities, particularly students from historically underserved groups," said Tatiana Velasco-Rodriguez, lead author of the reports and a research associate at the Community College Research Center.