NATO chief concedes 'valid point' of spending criticism as allies up defense budgets

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference on the third day of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting, in Marrakech, Morocco, October 11, 2023.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg conceded to criticism that some members have been underfinancing the coalition's defense budget, saying he expects a record 18 allies to meet their military spending goal this year.

His comments come on the footsteps of the controversial remarks of former U.S. president and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, who said he would not protect NATO nations from Russian hostilities if they fall behind on their membership payments.

Trump's statements kindled widespread ire from the international community, including from fellow Republicans, drawing Stoltenberg to earlier this week accuse that such a suggestion "undermines all our security."

"The criticism that you hear is not primarily about NATO, it's about NATO allies not spending enough on NATO. And that's a valid point," Stoltenberg said during a press briefing on Wednesday, in response to a question on whether Trump's comments aligned with the broader views of Republican officials that the NATO chief has engaged.

"It's a point and a message that has been conveyed by successive U.S. administrations that European allies and Canada have to spend more, because we haven't seen fair burden sharing in the alliance," Stoltenberg added. "The good news is that this is exactly what NATO allies are now doing."