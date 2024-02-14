Ukraine war live updates: Russian strikes kill three in Donetsk, officials say; Ukraine destroys Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Britain's Foreign Secretary David Cameron (L) attends a joint news conference with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov (C) and Bulgarian deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign affairs Mariya Gabriel (R) after their meeting in Sofia on February 14, 2024.

U.K. Foreign Minister David Cameron on Wednesday urged the U.S. Congress to approve a national security aid bill that would provide $61 billion for Ukraine.

The bill cleared the Senate on Tuesday, but faces significant opposition in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

"Britain has announced its support package for the next year. The European Union has announced their package for the next year. And I urge members of Congress in the United States who will be looking at this today to vote for the package," Cameron said in Sofia, Bulgaria, according to Reuters.

"This is absolutely crucial for American security. The whole world is going to be watching what happens in Congress," he added.

Ukraine says securing further funding from its biggest donor, the U.S., is vital both in the war effort against Russia and for protecting civilians and its critical infrastructure. U.S. lawmakers who support the bill further say it is in the interests of U.S. national security.

Cameron is visiting Bulgaria and Poland ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

He will hold discussions on strengthening Ukraine, ensuring its victory against Moscow and securing Ukraine's long-term future, while demonstrating support for NATO allies, according to a trip itinerary.

— Jenni Reid