Ukraine war live updates: 13 Russian missiles shot down as Kyiv comes under fire; Zelenskyy vows to 'clear the Black Sea'

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said Washington would continue to support Ukraine, amid uncertainty over whether the House of Representatives will pass a bill to provide Kyiv with $61 billion worth of aid.

"The United States continues to stand foursquare with Ukraine. And America will continue to support Ukraine's principled fight against Putin's imperial aggression," Austin said.

Austin was speaking virtually at a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was formed in April 2022 to coordinate support for Ukraine and discuss developments in the war.

Supporting Ukraine is "the right thing to do" and just standing by was "not an option" for "people of principle and governments of conscience," Austin said.

It comes as tensions over funding for further aid for Ukraine have reached boiling point in the U.S., with various Republican lawmakers opposing a bill that would provide monetary support to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Austin also said supporting Ukraine was central to national security interests and that the outcome of the war would "define global security for decades."

— Sophie Kiderlin