Russia says an investigation is underway into Navalny’s death, denies refusing to release his body

The Kremlin on Monday confirmed an investigation into the death of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is ongoing and insisted that "all due actions are being taken" to determine the circumstances surrounding his demise.

Navalny, 47, was a well-known figure in Russia and a vocal critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He died in an Arctic penal colony, where had been serving a 19-year prison term.

World leaders reacted with dismay and suspicion to the news, while Navalny's allies say the anti-corruption campaigner was likely murdered on Putin's orders. The Kremlin has rejected these allegations, with the Russian foreign ministry calling the reaction from political leaders "self-exposing," given that no forensic medical examination has yet been made available.

"The investigation is being carried out, all due actions are being taken. But no results of this investigation have been published so far, they are not known yet," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday at a daily news briefing, according to a NBC News translation.

"When there is no information, we consider it totally unacceptable to make such statements, which are quite rude and gross, to say frankly," he added, referring to comments from political leaders blaming Putin for Navalny's death.

U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that "Putin is responsible" for Navalny's death. "Make no mistake: Putin is responsible for Navalny's death ... What has happened to Navalny is yet more proof of Putin's brutality."

Asked whether the Kremlin was interested in a proper probe into Navanly's death, Peskov replied, "Actions provided for by Russia's legislation are being taken."