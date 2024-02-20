Appeals court will rehear challenge to Nasdaq board diversity rule, putting mandate at risk

The Times Square NASDAQ MarketSite is seen on March 2, 2015 in New York City.

A federal appeals court agreed to rehear a challenge by two conservative groups to Nasdaq's board diversity rule related to the disclosure of women and minority membership on boards of companies listed on the stock exchange.

The 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, in its order Monday night setting a rehearing, also vacated a decision in October upholding the Nasdaq rule by a three-judge panel from the appeals court, which encompasses Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

The Nasdaq rule requires companies to disclose details about the diversity of their boards of directors and to either have a minimum number of women and minorities on their boards or explain why they do not.

The 5th Circuit's order Monday said it will reconsider the challenge to the Securities and Exchange Commission's approval of the Nasdaq rule, with the full lineup of judges on that court rehearing the case in a so-called en banc proceeding.

The order came after a majority of the circuit judges in active service voted to rehear the case at the request of the petitioners. En banc rehearings are rarely granted. On Tuesday, the court tentatively oral arguments in the case for the week of May 13.

Edward Blum, president of the Alliance for Fair Board Recruitment, one of the petitioners challenging the rule, in a statement said that his group "is grateful that the entire Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will reconsider the lower court's opinion."

"NASDAQ's rule promotes racial discrimination and polarizing personal disclosures and it is to be hoped that this rule is struck down," Blum said.

Margaret Little, an attorney for the other petitioner in the case, the National Center for Public Policy Research, said, "We think the panel erroneously concluded that discrimination regarding race, gender and sexuality somehow falls with the Exchange Act purview."

"We are delighted that the Fifth Circuit will rehear the panel's decision and keep the SEC in its own lane to focus on investor protection," said Little, whose client is a conservative think tank.

An SEC spokeswoman in a statement said, "We believe the panel decision was correct and will continue to defend the Commission's order before the full court."

Nasdaq did not immediately respond to a request for comment.