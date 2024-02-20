Ukraine war live updates: Russia detains dual U.S.-Russian citizen for treason; Putin gives North Korean leader a luxury car

Russia's Federal Security Service has reportedly detained a woman with dual Russian-U.S. citizenship on suspicion of treason, Russian media reported Tuesday.

The woman, believed to be a 33 year-old resident of Los Angeles, was arrested in the Urals mountain city of Yekaterinburg. She was reportedly arrested on suspicion of treason for raising funds for Ukraine's armed forces.

In other news, the Kremlin confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his North Korean ally Kim Jong Un a luxury car this week.

Putin's Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov confirmed to RIA Novosti that Russia had presented Kim Jong Un with an Aurus, a luxury brand of Russian car that Kim had admired when he met Putin in Russia last fall.