Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall, tracking Wall Street losses; Japan parses souring business sentiment

Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.51% in its first hour of trade, while futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,196 pointing to a stronger start compared with the HSI's close of 16,247.51.

Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to fall as investors assess the country's trade data and souring business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 38,260 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 38,280 against the index's last close of 38,363.61.

Japanese manufacturers' business confidence soured in February, tumbling to -1 compared to the previous month's reading of 6, according to the Reuters Tankan poll. That marks the first negative reading since last April. The data comes less than a week after Japan slid into a technical recession and lost its spot as the third-largest global economy to Germany.

The Reuters monthly poll is considered to be a leading indicator of the Bank of Japan's official survey.