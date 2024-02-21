Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall, tracking Wall Street losses; Japan parses souring business sentiment
Asia-Pacific markets are set to fall Wednesday, tracking Wall Street losses.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.51% in its first hour of trade, while futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,196 pointing to a stronger start compared with the HSI's close of 16,247.51.
Japan's Nikkei 225 is set to fall as investors assess the country's trade data and souring business sentiment among large Japanese manufacturers. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 38,260 and its counterpart in Osaka was at 38,280 against the index's last close of 38,363.61.
Japanese manufacturers' business confidence soured in February, tumbling to -1 compared to the previous month's reading of 6, according to the Reuters Tankan poll. That marks the first negative reading since last April. The data comes less than a week after Japan slid into a technical recession and lost its spot as the third-largest global economy to Germany.
The Reuters monthly poll is considered to be a leading indicator of the Bank of Japan's official survey.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes ended the trading session in negative territory as Nvidia led a broader tech decline ahead of the chipmaker's earnings report
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 64.19 points, or 0.17%, settling at 38,563.80. The S&P 500 slipped 0.6% to end at 4,975.51. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 0.92% to close at 15,630.78.
— CNBC's Pia Singh and Alex Harring contributed to this report.
— Pia Singh
U.S. crude pulls back more than 1% after hitting three-month high last week
U.S. crude oil futures pulled back Tuesday after hitting a three-month high last week as the conflict in the Middle East raged on.
The West Texas Intermediate contract for March fell $1.01, or 1.28%, to settle at $78.18 a barrel. The Brent contract for April dropped $1.22, or 1.46%, to $82.34 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Monday due to the President's Day holiday.
U.S. crude gained 3% last week to settle Friday at its highest price, $79.19 a barrel, since Nov. 6. The global benchmark rose 1.5% for the week to settle at its highest price since Jan. 26.
Robert Thummel, senior portfolio manager with Tortoise Capital, said prices likely pulled back Tuesday due in part to traders taking profits after WTI booked a solid run so far this month.
Crude futures gained last week on the conflict in the Middle East after Israel launched strikes in Lebanon and vowed to press on with its offensive in Gaza to the southern city of Rafah.
Houthi militants on Monday attacked another cargo ship in the Bab el-Mandeb strait, forcing the crew to abandon the vessel. The Iran-allied militants claimed they caused "catastrophic damage" to the ship.
— Spencer Kimball