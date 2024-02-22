Ukraine war live updates: Biden calls Putin a 'crazy SOB'; Kremlin says Biden is trying to look like a 'cowboy from Hollywood'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his spokesperson Dmitry Peskov at the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting at the Congress Hall in Bishkek on Dec. 9, 2022.

The Kremlin has reacted to President Joe Biden calling his Russian counterpart, President Vladimir Putin, a "crazy SOB," saying that Biden had humiliated himself, and the United States, in making the off-the-cuff remarks.

"The U.S. president using such vocabulary when talking about a head of another state hardly hurts President Putin, but it may be humiliating for the one using such words," Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitri Peskov said Thursday, Reuters reported.

"Probably there is an attempt to look like some cowboy from Hollywood, but frankly I don't think it's possible," he said.

Biden was addressing a small group of donors in San Francisco yesterday when he made the comment on Putin, saying that the climate crisis was an existential threat but that geopolitical risks could not be discounted.

"This is the last existential threat. It is climate. We have a crazy SOB like that guy Putin and others and we always have to worry about nuclear conflict, but the existential threat to humanity is climate," Biden said.

Peskov said Russia and Putin had never used a "boorish" word on Biden:

"As a Russian citizen, I'd just like to address [Biden] and ask your assistants to get you a digest on whether President Putin has ever used a single boorish word when talking about you. This has never been the case. So I think this kind of vocabulary may just humiliate America itself," he said.

— Holly Ellyatt