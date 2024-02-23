Indonesia's next president Prabowo made big promises on the campaign trail. Can he deliver?

Prabowo Subianto, Indonesia's presidential candidate and defense minister, center, waves to supporters in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024. Prabowo declared victory in Wednesday's presidential vote, citing independent pollsters, putting him on course to lead Southeast Asia's largest economy after two failed attempts.

JAKARTA — Indonesia's Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto is set to become the next president in October after voters handed him a strong mandate at the Feb. 14 election.

With about 75% of the votes counted, the latest tally from the General Elections Commission shows that Prabowo, together with his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka — the son of current president Joko Widodo, have garnered nearly 59% of the votes so far.

Prabowo, who's been rebranded from a controversial ex-military general to a dancing grandpa, has pledged continuity with the current administration's policies.

Investors and businesses alike will welcome the message of continuity — but some suggest Prabowo may have ideas of his own.

Under Widodo, Indonesia's gross domestic product has grown steadily at around 5% over the past decade — barring the pandemic years of 2020 to 2021.

Foreign direct investment has risen to record highs, and much of it channeled into the booming nickel sector, while the government has spent lavishly on infrastructure.

"I think it's just too risky for the next president if he changes everything with regards to economic policy," said Josua Pardede, chief economist at Permata Bank in Indonesia. "Because at the end of the day, the voters will compare the economic policies which have been delivered well by the incumbent president with the next president."

Others suggest Prabowo could in fact diverge from the current administration's policies in key areas.

"People have assumed that this is very solid continuity, I think it's more loose continuity with a risk of backward steps in some areas," Peter Mumford, who leads Southeast Asia coverage for political risk consultancy Eurasia Group told CNBC. He flagged Prabowo's high-spending plans as a particular cause for concern.

On the campaign trail, Prabowo's discussions on economic policy were limited, and mainly focused on promises to continue the Widodo administration's signature downstreaming policy.

That policy used export bans and tax incentives to attract businesses into processing nickel ore in Indonesia. The government is now trying to leverage this to build a domestic supply chain for electric vehicles, and roll out similar policies for other metals like bauxite and copper.

"It's about time Indonesia becomes an industrial country, instead of a country that just produces raw materials," said Erick Thorir, minister of state owned-enterprises, told CNBC's Martin Soong in mid-February.