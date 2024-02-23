German central bank losses soar, wiping out risk provisions

Joachim Nagel, president of Deutsche Bundesbank, during the central bank's "Annual Report 2023" news conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024.

Losses incurred by the German central bank rocketed into the tens of billions in 2023 due to higher interest rates, requiring it to draw on the entirety of its provisions to break even.

The Bundesbank on Friday reported an annual distributable profit of zero, after it released 19.2 billion euros ($20.8 billion) in provisions for general risks, and 2.4 billion euros from its reserves. That leaves it with just under 700 million euros in reserves, the central bank said.

Net interest income was negative for the first time in its 57-year history, declining by 17.9 billion euros year-on-year to -13.9 billion euros.

"We expect the burdens to be considerable again for the current year. They are likely to exceed the remaining reserves," Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said in a press conference.

The central bank will report a loss carryforward that will be offset through future profits, he said.

Nagel added: "The Bundesbank's balance sheet is sound. The Bundesbank can bear the financial burdens, as its assets are significantly in excess of its obligations."