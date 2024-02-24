Here's why the $3,500 Apple Vision Pro headset is so expensive

A customer tries on the Apple Vision Pro headset during the product launch at an Apple Store in New York City on Feb. 2, 2024.

The Vision Pro, the new virtual reality headset from Apple, can transport you to Hawaii or the surface of the moon.

It displays high-resolution computer graphics a few millimeters from the user's eyes, all while allowing the user to control a desktop-like interface using their eyes and subtle hand gestures. The Vision Pro provides a preview of what using a computer could be like in five years, early adopters say.

The Vision Pro starts at $3,499. After adding storage and accessories such as straps, the whole package can cost as much as $4,500.

That's a lot more expensive than competing headsets, such as Meta's Quest 3, which starts at $499. It's pricier than Meta's high-end headset, the Quest Pro, which starts at $999. It's also more expensive, even after controlling for inflation, than the first iPad ($499) or the first iPhone ($499 with a two-year contract).

The Vision Pro includes lots of pricey state-of-the-art parts. One estimate from research firm Omdia puts the "bill of materials" for the headset at $1,542, and that doesn't include the costs of research and development, packaging, marketing or Apple's profit margin.

The most expensive part in the headset is the 1.25 inch Sony Semiconductor display that goes in front of the user's eye.

It's a key component that helps the virtual experience feel more realistic than previous consumer headsets. The displays have a lot of pixels and lifelike colors, and are built with state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques.

Apple pays about $228 for the "Micro OLED" displays it uses, according to the Omdia estimate. Each Vision Pro needs two of them, one for each eye. Sony Semiconductor declined CNBC's request to comment for this story.

The Vision Pro displays are the latest example of Apple embracing a new kind of display technology at a larger scale and earlier than the rest of the electronics industry.

Apple's usage of LCD touchscreens for the first iPhone in 2007, and its later transition to organic LEDs or OLED displays with the iPhone X in 2017, upended existing supply chains and, after Apple shipped millions of units, ultimately drove the cost of the parts for the entire industry down.

Apple has a massive effect on the display industry, said Jacky Qiu, co-founder of OTI Lumionics, which makes materials for manufacturing micro LED panels. He said display makers fight for Apple's business, which can be make or break for these companies.

"Apple is now the biggest player in terms of OLEDs, in terms of displays. They are the ones that are basically taking all the high-margin displays, all the stuff that is the high-spec type of stuff that is allowing the panel makers today to become profitable," Qiu said.

"You look at the display business, you either work for Apple and make the iPhone screens and you're profitable, or you don't, and you lose money. It's as brutal as that," Qiu said.