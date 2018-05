Apple will use OLED screens — the type the iPhone X already has — new iPhones coming this year, according to South Korea's Electronic Times.



If it's true — CNBC has not confirmed it — the screen upgrade is good news for consumers

Apple used an OLED panel in the iPhone X, sourced from Samsung, that's much better than the LCD screens used in all of its other iPhones. Here's why that's a positive sign for consumers.