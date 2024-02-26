After doubts about Alibaba's future, co-founder Joe Tsai says: 'We're back'

Trader works at the post where Alibaba is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba is back on track to be a top market player after a period of pressure, co-founder Joe Tsai told CNBC's Emily Tan in an exclusive interview Friday. Questions about Alibaba's future have mounted after a series of internal changes, a scrapped cloud computing IPO and competition for its core e-commerce business. The long-time behemoth in China's online shopping world has in recent years faced greater competition as cost-conscious consumers turn to lower-priced goods from PDD Holdings , and amid the rise of livestreaming sales on Douyin, China's version of TikTok that's owned by ByteDance. "Now with the restructuring and with the new management in place, we feel a lot more confident in placing as one of the top e-commerce players in China," Tsai said. "Where we didn't feel as confident as before, we felt the competitive pressure, but now we're back." He also expects the penetration of e-commerce in China to exceed 40% in the next five years, up significantly from the current 30% level. Tsai has been part of Alibaba since its founding in 1999. He became chairman of Alibaba in September as part of a leadership reshuffle.

