Alibaba sheds $20 billion in market value after scrapping plans to list its cloud business

Shares of Chinese tech giant Alibaba tumble on Sept. 11, 2023 after the company said in a surprise move that outgoing CEO Daniel Zhang will also be stepping down as chairman and CEO of its cloud business.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba saw $20 billion wiped off its market capitalization after announcing that it would no longer spin off and list its cloud computing business.

The company, which competes with U.S. tech giant Amazon , said on Thursday that it would not proceed with the spinoff of its Cloud Intelligence Group, citing U.S. export restrictions on advanced chips.

Alibaba said the curbs have "created uncertainties for the prospects of Cloud Intelligence Group," which competes with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

"Instead, we will focus on developing a sustainable growth model based on emerging AI-driven demand for networked and highly scaled cloud computing services," Alibaba CEO Joe Tsai said on the company's investor call Thursday.

At Thursday's market close in Hong Kong, Alibaba's market cap was 1.65 trillion Hong Kong dollars ($211.6 billion). On Friday, Alibaba's market cap sank to 1.49 trillion Hong Kong dollars ($191.1 billion).

That translates to a loss of $21.1 billion in market cap, according to CNBC calculations of data from FactSet.

Alibaba's Hong Kong-listed shares are down close to 15% year-to-date, underperforming the broader Hang Seng index's 11.2% decline in the same period.