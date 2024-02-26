Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Workday, Zoom, CarGurus, Unity Software and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Workday — Shares tumbled 9% following the enterprise software company's fourth-quarter earnings report. Workday's adjusted earnings beat the expectations of analysts polled by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv, by 10 cents per share, posting $1.57. Revenue, on the other hand, came in line with the consensus estimate at $1.92 billion. Workday also reiterated its subscription revenue guidance for the 2025 fiscal year. Zoom Video — The video conferencing stock surged 11% on the back of a better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. Zoom earned $1.42 per share, excluding items, on $1.15 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, analysts surveyed by LSEG forecast $1.15 per share on $1.13 billion in revenue. The company also announced a $1.5 billion share buyback. CarGurus — The online car-selling platform dropped 9% on the heels of weak guidance for the current quarter. CarGurus told investors to expect between 24 cents and 29 cents earned per share and revenue in the range of $201 million and $221 million, while analysts polled by LSEG expected 31 cents earned per share and $236 million in revenue. That pulled attention from a quarterly report that surpassed Wall Street predictions on both lines. Unity Software — The content creator platform provider plunged 17% after company guidance for current-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization came in far below where analysts anticipated. Unity said to expect between $45 million and $50 million, well under the $113 million consensus estimate of analysts polled by FactSet. However, the company saw better-than-expected revenue in the fourth quarter. Staar Surgical — The eye care stock slipped about 4% following a worse-than-expected financial report for the fourth quarter and soft guidance. Staar posted 16 cents in earnings per share, missing analysts' estimate of 17 cents per share, according to FactSet. The company also guided full-year revenue to come within $335 million and $340 million, while analysts expected $349 million. Hims & Hers — The consumer-focused health platform jumped 15% after earnings and guidance topped forecasts. Hims & Hers posted earnings of 1 cent per share and $247 million in revenue in the fourth quarter, while analysts polled by LSEG predicted a loss of 2 cents on revenue of $246 million. The company also offered an outlook for current-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA that was much better than analysts anticipated.