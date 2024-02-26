Trump and his favorite fundraising platform both face donor problems

Every so often, Matthew Hurtt receives concerning emails. The subject lines are each slightly different: "Stop charging my account," "Urgent!" and "Donation not approved," but the people who send them all want the same thing: to halt the Republican political contribution platform WinRed from making any more automatic, recurring withdrawals from their accounts.

Hurtt is chairman of the Virginia-based Arlington County Republican Committee and says he's reviewed a "few dozen" of these types of emails since the 2020 election. When WinRed processes a contribution to a Republican campaign, the charge shows up on the donor's credit card or bank statement as a payment to "WINRED www.GOP.com, Arlington VA," according to a statement provided by Hurtt and reviewed by CNBC.

As a result, people often mistakenly believe their money went to the Arlington County Republican Party, he said.

"Cancel account and stop billing my credit card," Oklahoma resident Samie Elliot wrote in a January email that landed in Hurtt's inbox. She later explained to him that neither she nor her husband, who are both retired, recalled ever signing up for recurring monthly political donations and that these charges have been occurring for at least a year.

Federal Election Commission records, however, paint a very different picture of the Elliots. According to campaign finance reports, WinRed processed $14,300 in political contributions from Elliot and her husband, Orin Elliot, between 2020 and the end of 2023.

These donations all appear to have been small, recurring contributions. Exactly the kind that Elliot said they did not recall signing up for. Samie Elliot did not respond to requests for comment.

"Every one of them has told me a similar story: elderly, sometimes dementia, and don't remember donating month after month," said Hurtt, who shared nine email exchanges with CNBC for this story.

"As a county committee chairman who struggles to raise money, it infuriates me," he said.

WinRed did not respond to requests for comment.

It's hard to overstate how important retired, small-dollar donors like the Elliots are to Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, and to the entire Republican Party.

Donations from those who describe their occupations as "retired" made up about one-third of all the money the Trump campaign raised for his 2020 reelection campaign, roughly $255 million, according to OpenSecrets data.

For these donors, Trump's brand of apocalyptic, aggrieved and hyperpersonal fundraising has been particularly effective.

"Older folks are generally more vulnerable and they're often more easily taken in" by aggressive political fundraising appeals, according to Saurav Ghosh, director of federal campaign finance reform at the nonprofit watchdog Campaign Legal Center. The group filed an ethics complaint with the Federal Election Commission against WinRed in 2022.

"You see with former President Trump, that he's fundraising off his indictments. He's fundraising off of Valentine's Day. These are the type of emails someone who is elderly is getting," he said.

Today, five years after WinRed was founded and quickly rose to become the dominant digital fundraising platform for Republican candidates, these same donors whose recurring monthly contributions fueled Trump's last presidential campaign do not appear to be giving at the same rate, or in the same quantity.

WinRed, meanwhile, has been sued almost half a dozen times since its launch in 2019, with the lawsuits bringing into question aggressive fundraising tactics by Republicans, according to court records.

ActBlue and Democrats have faced some of the same criticisms, but their share of refunds has, at times, been far less than their Republican counterparts.

Trump's political operation, along with the Republican Party, refunded just over 10% of every dollar it raised through WinRed during the 2020 presidential election, according to The New York Times. That refund rate was more than four times that of President Joe Biden's campaign and surrounding political apparatus at that time, according to the Times.