House Republicans subpoena Attorney General Garland for Biden classified documents probe records

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting of the Reproductive Rights Task Force at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 4, 2023.

House Republicans on Tuesday subpoenaed Attorney General Merrick Garland for records related to a special counsel's investigation of how President Joe Biden handled classified documents.

The chairmen of the House Oversight and Judiciary committees demanded that Garland give them transcripts, notes, video and audio files from special counsel Robert Hur's probe.

The chairmen linked the request directly to their ongoing presidential impeachment inquiry, which centers on allegations that Biden and his family engaged in corrupt business practices.

"Now that Special Counsel Hur's investigation has concluded, the American people have a right to know whether President Biden retained classified documents related to his family's overseas business dealings," Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, said in a press release.

They gave Garland until 9 a.m. ET on March 7 to respond to the subpoena.

Biden later that same day is scheduled to deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

"We owe it to the American people to provide transparency and accountability about the extent of Joe Biden retaining sensitive materials and the concerns raised about his current mental state and fitness to be President of the United States," said Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., in Tuesday's release.