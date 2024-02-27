Bitcoin surpasses $56,000 benchmark, uplifts crypto market in latest rally

The bitcoin halving is an event that happens roughly every four years where rewards to miners are cut in halve, effectively limiting supply of the token.

Bitcoin , the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, extended a rally in Asia trading on Tuesday, reaching a two-year high of over $56,000 and uplifting the broader crypto market amid positive market developments and buying from crypto bulls.

The price of bitcoin increased over 10% within two days, according to data from CoinMarketCap, after crypto investing and software firm MicroStrategy disclosed a purchase of about 3,000 bitcoins for $155 million on Monday.

MicroStrategy , based in Virginia, is currently the largest publicly traded owner of bitcoin. The company reported a holding of about 190,000 of the cryptocurrency tokens earlier this month, which would be worth over $10.5 billion today.

According to Greta Yuan, head of research at digital asset platform VDX, the market was "encouraged by crypto bulls such as MicroStrategy" as well as a "new record of Bitcoin ETF inflows."

Most of the cryptocurrency market experienced a lift from the latest rally. Ethereum , the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reached a multi-month high above $3,200.

Crypto-related equities also surged in trading in the U.S. MicroStrategy and San Francisco-based crypto exchange company Coinbase both leaped over 16% on Monday and continued gaining in aftermarket trading.

The two crypto-related companies have seen their stock prices grow 200% over the past year.