Fraudster who peddled fake pre-IPO Airbnb stock falsely claimed to represent Egypt's Mansour family

The Airbnb logo is displayed on the Nasdaq digital billboard in Times Square in New York on Dec. 10, 2020.

When prosecutors announced the plea deal late last week of Shamoon Rafiq, who ran a $10 million scheme that duped investors into buying into pre-IPO tech companies such as Airbnb , they said the defendant was masquerading as a representative of a prominent family office.

The family office is not named in the complaint, but details from court filings and online records match those of Man Capital, the family office of the Mansour family. Man Capital was started in 2010 by billionaire Mohamed Mansour, one of three brothers behind Egypt's second-largest company, and his son, Loutfy Mansour.

Rafiq had no connection to Man Capital or parent company Mansour Group. The conglomerate was founded in 1952 as a cotton exporter and has since grown to become one of the world's biggest General Motors dealers and a major Caterpillar distributor.

A spokesman for Man Capital declined to comment to CNBC, as did the Manhattan U.S. Attorney's Office, which is prosecuting Rafiq.

Rafiq, 50, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud. He faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison.

The U.S. attorney's office said Rafiq, who was previously convicted in 2001 for a similar crime, ran a "brazen scheme" from Singapore in 2020, defrauding U.S. investors at a time when tech IPOs were hitting the market at record levels and peak valuations.

In the summer of that year, Rafiq allegedly created fake domain names and email addresses masquerading as a senior executive at the family office.