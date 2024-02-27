Sony to lay off 900 workers from PlayStation division, or 8% of unit's global workforce

Sony aims to sell 18 million PlayStation 5 consoles in its financial year ending in March 2023.

Sony Interactive Entertainment on Tuesday said it will lay off about 900 employees in its PlayStation unit, or 8% of its global workforce, becoming the latest technology company to announce headcount trims.

"After careful consideration and many leadership discussions over several months, it has become clear changes need to be made to continue to grow the business and develop the company," the unit's President and CEO Jim Ryan said in an email to employees, released publicly by the company.

