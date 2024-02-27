Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin balks at suggestion that European ground troops could be sent to Ukraine in future

French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that the sending of Western troops to Ukraine has not been "ruled out," a suggestion the Kremlin balked at Tuesday.

Speaking after a meeting of European heads of state and other Western officials in Paris — which touched on aid to Ukraine amid its pressing war needs — Macron said the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine was discussed.

"There is no consensus today to officially, openly, and with endorsement, send troops on the ground. But in terms of dynamics, nothing should be ruled out. We will do everything necessary to ensure that Russia cannot win this war," Macron said.