Ukraine war live updates: Funeral of opposition leader Navalny to be held Friday; China looks to revamp Russia-Ukraine diplomacy
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
The funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny will be held on Friday in Moscow, his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said Wednesday.
"Come early," Yarmysh told her followers on X, formerly Twitter. It's likely that there will be a strong police presence at the funeral given that a large number of Navalny's supporters are likely to attend.
In other news, Russian officials appear to be relishing a gaffe made this week by French President Emmanuel Macron after he suggested that NATO countries had discussed the possibility of Western ground troops being deployed in Ukraine, saying such an eventuality could not be "ruled out."
Macron's suggestion was widely — and very publicly — rejected by NATO member countries yesterday. Russian media has since been dominated by Russian officials savoring the apparent division among NATO members, and Macron's misreading of the alliance's mood music.
Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Albania for southeastern Europe summit
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Albanian capital of Tirana, where he will attend a summit with countries of the Western Balkans and hold bilateral meetings with their leaders, his office said.
Kyiv is seeking international support for a Zelenskyy peace plan as Russia's invasion drags into its third year and Ukrainian troops struggle to hold ground against Russian attacks.
"I will propose supporting Ukraine's efforts to achieve (a) just and lasting peace, as well as organizing the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland," the Ukrainian leader said in a statement.
Zelenskyy, who was in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, is scheduled to meet Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama as well as the leaders of Serbia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Montenegro.
Albania, North Macedonia and Montenegro are NATO members and have joined Western sanctions against Russia and sent weapons and equipment to Ukraine.
"A pivotal moment for fostering bilateral ties, and standing in solidarity with Ukraine in its heroic fight against Russia's aggression," Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani wrote on X shortly after Zelenskyy's arrival.
Longtime Moscow ally Serbia has not imposed sanctions, and neither Belgrade nor Kyiv recognize the independence of Kosovo, Serbia's former predominantly Albanian southern province which supports Ukraine and is seeking European Union and NATO membership.
— Reuters
Navalny's funeral to be held in Moscow on Friday
Yarmysh said Tuesday that various funeral venues refused to accommodate the service, with one location reportedly telling her that they'd been ordered not to host a service.
"Since yesterday we have been looking for a place where we can organize a farewell event for Alexey. We have called most of the private and public funeral agencies, commercial venues and funeral halls. Some of them say the place is fully booked. Some refuse when we mention the surname 'Navalny'," she said, adding that "in one place, we were told that the funeral agencies were forbidden to work with us."
Navalny's death in an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16 remains unexplained, with Navalny's supporters accusing the Kremlin of orchestrating his murder. The Kremlin denies any involvement.
Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, had to lobby Russia's prison authorities and President Vladimir Putin to release her son's body for burial before it was handed over on Feb. 24.
— Holly Ellyatt
China looks to kick-start another attempt at Russia-Ukraine diplomacy
China's special representative will conduct a second round of shuttle diplomacy about the Ukraine war, although he will not visit Ukraine itself, China's foreign ministry announced Wednesday.
"Li Hui, the Chinese government's special representative for Eurasian affairs, will visit Russia, the EU headquarters, Poland, Ukraine, Germany and France starting from March 2 to conduct a second round of shuttle diplomacy to promote a political solution to the Ukrainian crisis," Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said, according to an NBC translation.
China frequently describes Russia's two-year war against Ukraine as a "crisis" and has refused to condemn the invasion carried out by allied Moscow. Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have described themselves as the best of friends.
Beijing has, nonetheless, tried to position itself as a potential peace broker between the warring parties and is seen as one of the few countries — perhaps the only country — that could exert influence over Moscow.
— Holly Ellyatt
Russia relishes Macron's mistake and NATO disunity
Russian officials appear to be relishing the gaffe made this week by French President Emmanuel Macron after he suggested that NATO countries had discussed the possibility of Western ground troops being deployed in Ukraine, saying such an eventuality could not be "ruled out."
Macron's suggestion was widely — and very publicly — rejected by NATO member countries yesterday. Germany, the U.K., Spain, Poland and NATO's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg were among those denying that sending ground troops into Ukraine was an option.
The Kremlin had warned earlier Tuesday that such a move would lead to an "inevitable" conflict between NATO and Russia. Since then, state-run Russian media has been dominated by Russian officials relishing the obvious division in NATO, and Macron's apparent misreading of the NATO mood music.
"Macron made a number of loud statements, including the possibility of sending NATO troops to Ukraine, which horrified the residents of his country and the leaders of a number of European states," Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel.
"To maintain personal power, Macron came up with nothing better than to spark a third world war. His initiatives are becoming dangerous for French citizens," Volodin added.
Russia's Foreign Ministry claimed Wednesday that Ukraine is facing a "catastrophic" situation at the front — Russia is currently enjoying a spate of small territorial gains in eastern Ukraine — and that Macron's statement had not helped the country.
“The situation at the front for the Kyiv regime is monstrous, catastrophic," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told the Sputnik radio station, Tass news agency reported.
She claimed NATO countries' denials that they planned to send their ground troops into Ukraine showed the West had "betrayed Ukraine and will continue to use and betray it," repeating Moscow's baseless claims that Western countries are using Ukraine to destroy Russia.
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine needs more weapons — not ground troops — former president says
Ukraine desperately needs more military equipment in order to beat Russia, not Western troops on the ground — a controversial suggestion mooted by France this week — the country's former president told CNBC.
"I see with my eyes the position of Russian troops and heroic Ukrainian soldiers … we need up to date weapons for our troops ... Now, in 2024, now urgently, we need F-16s [fighter jets] and instead we don't have [them], we don't have ammunition, we don't have tanks, we don't have drones" Petro Poroshenko told CNBC's Silvia Amaro Tuesday.
"This war is not only about Ukraine ... this is investment in European security," he said.
Poroshenko thanked Ukraine's Western allies for their military aid but said more was needed to prevent Russia from continuing its aggression toward Ukraine.
"The biggest military power is the U.S. and my appeal [to them] is to please demonstrate your leadership … without you, Putin would be stronger, Putin would go further, because the only language Putin understands is the language of strength. Every single hour of delay [in the supply of] artillery shells means human lives, and the lives of our civilians [are lost] this is too high a price," he said.
— Holly Ellyatt
NATO countries scramble to deny ground troops will enter Ukraine after Moscow warning
France's suggestion that Ukraine's allies could potentially send ground troops into Ukraine has caused indignation and outrage in Russia, with officials warning it could provoke a direct conflict between Russia and NATO member states.
Eyebrows were raised Monday when French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that European heads of state and Western officials, who met in Paris on Monday, had talked about the possibility of sending ground troops into Ukraine.
"There is no consensus today to officially, openly, and with endorsement, send troops on the ground. But in terms of dynamics, nothing should be ruled out. We will do everything necessary to ensure that Russia cannot win this war," Macron said at a news conference Monday evening.
Moscow was quick to seize on the comments, with the Kremlin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, telling reporters Tuesday that if European NATO members sent troops to fight in Ukraine it would make a conflict between Russia and NATO inevitable.
Read more here: NATO countries scramble to deny ground troops will go into Ukraine after Moscow warns of 'inevitable' conflict
French troops could take up non-combat roles in Ukraine war, foreign minister says
French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne on Tuesday said French troops could take on non-combat roles rather than active battle in Ukraine.
The comments come after French President Emmanuel Macron indicated that Western leaders had discussed sending ground troops to Ukraine, which was quickly played down by allies.
"We must consider new actions to support Ukraine. These must respond to very specific needs, I am thinking in particular of mine clearance, cyberdefence, the production of weapons on site, on Ukrainian territory," he told lawmakers, Reuters reported.
"Some of its actions could require a presence on Ukrainian territory, without crossing the threshold of fighting. Nothing should be ruled out. This was and still is the position today of the president of the Republic," he said.
— Sophie Kiderlin
Zelenskyy discusses Ukrainian 'peace formula,' prisoners of war with Saudi crown prince
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, he said in a post on social media platform X.
Zelenskyy said they discussed the so-called "peace formula," a ten-point plan set out by Ukraine to end the war with Russia, and Saudi Arabia's support in this.
"Last year in Jeddah, we held an effective advisors' meeting to discuss its implementation. We are now nearing the first Peace Summit and rely on Saudi Arabia's ongoing active support," he said.
Prisoners of war were also discussed, Zelenskyy said, pointing to Saudi Arabia's previous involvement in prisoner exchanges.
— Sophie Kiderlin
Russia claims to have captured another settlement near Avdiivka
Russia's defense ministry said its forces had captured another settlement near Avdiivka, the industrial city it seized several weeks ago in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Posting on Telegram, Russia's defense ministry said troops within its central units had "liberated the village of Severnoye, occupied more advantageous lines and positions, and also defeated concentrations of manpower and equipment" of several Ukrainian brigades in Donetsk.
Ukraine conceded that its units had withdrawn "from the small settlements of Severne and Stepove," emphasizing their small size by noting that before the war, the villages had less than a hundred inhabitants each.
The latest territorial gain comes after Ukrainian forces withdrew from the Donetsk industrial city of Avdiivka in mid-February, marking a significant loss for Ukraine. Its military said it had withdrawn their outgunned units in order to prevent them from being surrounded.
After Avdiicka, Russian forces have been looking to build on gains in a westward direction and have captured several settlements in the last week; on Monday, Ukraine confirmed its forces had withdrawn from the village of Lastochkyne.
Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday that Ukraine's forces had tried to mount counterattacks "in the areas of the settlements of Novgorodskoye, Pervomaiskoye and Petrovskoye of the Donetsk People's Republic," the name pro-Russian separatists gave to Donetsk, but that these had been repelled.
Russia claimed Ukraine had lost up to 485 military personnel, two tanks, including U.S.-made Abrams, three infantry fighting vehicles, including a Bradley, six armored combat vehicles, 13 vehicles, and two D-30 howitzers, in the process. CNBC was unable to verify the battlefield claims.
— Holly Ellyatt