Give us your nominations: CNBC is listing the world’s top fintech companies

For a second year, CNBC and independent research firm Statista are working together to identify the world's top fintech companies, to be named in a published CNBC report this July.

Nominations are now open for the top global fintech companies list. To qualify, a company must focus primarily on developing or providing innovative, technology-based and finance-related products and services.

You can check out last year's list of the top 200 fintech companies, which includes the likes of Chinese tech giants Ant Group and Tencent, U.S. fintech firms PayPal and Stripe, and European companies like Klarna and Revolut.

In addition to the fintech list, CNBC is also launching a separate list showing the top insurance technology (insurtech) companies globally, planned to be published in August. The decision to introduce a list of the top global insurtech companies comes off the back of huge innovation in the insurance industry, which was forecast to be worth nearly $6.5 trillion in 2023, according to Statista.

Insurance has proven a market ripe for digital disruption, as a wave of new digital-native companies have done away with the paper-based processes that previously dominated the industry.