Dell shares soar 20% after beating earnings expectations, cites rising demand for AI servers

Shares of Dell Technologies popped more than 18% in extended trading Thursday after the company released fourth-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates on top and bottom lines.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings per share: $2.20 adjusted vs. $1.73 expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv

$2.20 adjusted vs. $1.73 expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv Revenue: $22.32 billion vs. $22.16 billion expected by LSEG

Dell's revenue for the fourth quarter fell 11% from $25.04 billion in the year ago quarter. The company reported a net income $1.16 billion, up 89% from the $614 million it posted in the same period last year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.