'Ghosting' gets more common in the job market: It's not a 'passing fad,' report says

"Ghosting" isn't just a dating phenomenon: It has grown more common at the workplace, too. And that unreliable behavior risks reputational harm to employers and job seekers, said career experts.

The concept of ghosting — abruptly and unexpectedly ceasing communication with someone (i.e., disappearing) — arose around the mid-2010s as social media and dating apps gained prominence. Merriam-Webster added this new-age definition of "ghost" to the dictionary in 2017.

The practice has become common among both job applicants and employers during the hiring process.

About 78% of job seekers said they'd ghosted a prospective employer, according to a December report from the job site Indeed, based on a poll conducted in spring 2023. That's up from the prior year, when 68% said they'd gone AWOL during the hiring process sometime over their career.

Roughly 62% of job seekers said they plan to ghost during future job searches, up from 56% in 2022 and 37% in 2019, Indeed found.

But it's not just applicants who disappear: 40% of job seekers said an employer had ghosted them after a second- or third-round interview, up from 30% in 2022.

The data suggests ghosting is "still trending upward" and isn't a "passing fad," according to the Indeed report.