Maserati reveals first GranCabrio convertible sports car since 2019

At launch, the Maserati GranCabrio is available in the Trofeo trim level. It includes a 3.0 liter twin-turbo V6 engine.

Maserati's first GranCabrio convertible since 2019 is expected to go on sale this summer in the U.S. with a top speed of nearly 200 miles per hour and likely a six-figure price tag that will also push the needle.

The sports car is based off the Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo sedan that's currently on sale starting at $190,000 with the same 3.0 liter twin-turbo V6 engine. Both vehicles produce 542 horsepower and 460 foot-pounds of torque, according to the carmaker.

Maserati, which is owned by Stellantis , said the price of the convertible model will be announced closer to when the vehicle is available to customers. Convertibles are typically priced higher than their hardtop counterparts.

The 2024 GranCabrio could assist Maserati in growing its profits and sales this year. The Italian performance carmaker achieved adjusted operating income of 141 million euros, or $152.9 million, in 2023, down 30% from the prior year despite slight increases in revenue and sales during that period.