Japan's factory activity contracts most in over three years

An employee checks gaskets after processing them in an automatic press machine at the Hamamatsu Gasket Co. factory in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Japan's February factory activity shrank at the fastest pace in more than three years on the back of weakening demand.

The au Jibun Bank's flash Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to to 47.2 in February, compared with January's 48.0 reading, indicating continued contraction in private sector business activity.

The reading signals a ninth consecutive deterioration in business activity and the strongest contraction recorded since August 2020, according to au Jibun Bank.

Operating conditions in the country's manufacturing sector continued to deteriorate in February.

"Both output and new orders fell at sharper rates, amid reports of deteriorating demand conditions in both domestic and international markets," au Jibun Bank said in a statement.

Given the challenging market environment, manufacturers also reduced their employment levels for the second month in a row and at the steepest rate since January 2021.