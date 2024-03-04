Zuckerberg, Rihanna and Bill Gates were among guests at lavish bash for son of Asia's richest man

Anant Ambani, left, son of Chairman of Reliance Industries Limited Mukesh Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant greet media persons during their engagement ceremony in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.

Tech executives including Mark Zuckerberg and Bill Gates attended a lavish, three day, pre-wedding celebration for the son of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man, over the weekend.

The bash was held to celebrate the upcoming marriage of Anant Ambani, the youngest of Mukesh Ambani's sons, to Radhika Merchant, scheduled for later this year.

Mukesh Ambani is the world's ninth-richest person with a net worth of $117.8 billion, according to Forbes. He is the chairman of Reliance Industries , a conglomerate that spans everything from oil and gas to telecommunications.