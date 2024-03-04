Japan's Nikkei smashes 40,000 barrier as Asia markets track Wall Street gains

A screen displays the Nikkei 225 Stock Average figure on the trading floor at the Nomura Securities Co. headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, on Jan. 11, 2024.

Japan's Nikkei 225 crossed the 40,000 mark on Monday, gaining 0.66% and setting a new record high after the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh all-time highs on Friday.

The broader Topix, however, was flat after crossing the 2,700 mark and scaling a new peak Friday.

Investors will also be watching China's "Two Sessions" meetings today.

The "Two Sessions" refer to the concurrent annual meetings of China's legislature, the National People's Congress, and the country's top political advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

At the meetings, China premier Li Qiang is expected to deliver the government's work report, which details economic and policy goals for the world's second-largest economy, including its gross domestic product growth target.