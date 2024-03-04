European markets set for mixed open at the start of the new trading week

European markets are expected to start the new trading week in mixed territory Monday.

Last week, regional markets ended the week higher as investors assessed fresh inflation data out of the euro zone that showed the headline consumer price index fell to 2.6% in February, from January's 2.8%. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a headline reading of 2.5%.

In Asia-Pacific markets Monday, Japan's Nikkei 225 crossed the 40,000 mark, gaining 0.46% and setting a record high after the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Composite hit fresh all-time highs on Friday.

Oil prices rose slightly overnight — with West Texas Intermediate crude prices briefly crossing the $80 mark for the first time in four months — as oil heavyweights Saudi Arabia and Russia, alongside other key OPEC+ producers, said they would extend voluntary crude supply cuts until the end of the second quarter.

U.S. stock futures were little changed Sunday night after the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite posted a record-high Friday, breaking its 2021 record, as stocks attempt to continue their weeks-long rally.



