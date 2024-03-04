Ex-Trump Org finance chief Allen Weisselberg to plead guilty to perjury

Former CFO Allen Weisselberg leaves the courtroom for a lunch recess during a trial at the New York Supreme Court on November 17, 2022 in New York City.

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to perjury charges on Monday related to the testimony he gave in the New York civil fraud trial of Donald Trump and his company, NBC News reported.

Weisselberg, 76, arrived at the Manhattan District Attorney's office before 7 a.m. ET and was expected to enter his guilty plea some time on Monday morning, NBC reported, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

An attorney for Weisselberg and spokespeople for the DA's office did not immediately reply to CNBC's request for comment.

The New York Times reported in early February that Weisselberg was in negotiations to plead guilty to lying on the witness stand in the Trump business fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron, who presided over the fraud trial, ordered attorneys in the case to provide details related to the Times' report. A defense attorney responded that the judge's request was "unprecedented, inappropriate and troubling."

Trump is appealing Engoron's judgment ordering the former president to pay more than $454 million in fines and interest for submitting fraudulent information about his asset values on years of financial records. Trump's post-judgment interest will accrue by nearly $112,000 a day until it is paid.

Trump is fighting well over half a billion dollars in legal penalties as he campaigns for another term in the White House.

Weisselberg has already pleaded guilty once in connection with his work for the Trump Organization. He was sentenced to five months in jail in New York after pleading guilty to tax fraud charges brought by the Manhattan DA's office. He was released from the notorious Rikers Island jail in April 2023 after three months behind bars.

