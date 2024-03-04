Gold rises above $2,100 to highest level ever as traders bet on interest rate cuts

Gold futures settled at the highest level ever on Monday as traders bet the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in the second half of the year.

The gold contract for April gained $30.60, or 1.46%, to settle at $2,126.30 per ounce, the highest level dating back to the contract's creation in 1974.

It is the second consecutive trading session in a row in which gold has settled at a record, with the April contract closing at an all-time of $2,095.7 on Friday.

The VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) is up 4.5% and is on pace for the third consecutive day of gains. It's also trading above the 50-day moving average of $28.295 for the first time since Jan .12.

When adjusted for inflation, gold set an all-time high of about $3,200 in 1980, according to Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Financial Group.

"We're still a ways away, which then also points to the potential upside," said Boockvar, who believes gold will also test the inflation-adjusted record.

Gold has has performed well despite high interest rates and a strong dollar, Boockvar said. This is largely due to the world's central banks buying an enormous amount of gold after the U.S. and E.U. confiscated $300 billion of Russia's foreign exchange reserves in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, he said.

"You can imagine the mentality of China, Saudi Arabia and other countries saying, 'Do we really want to have all of our assets in U.S. Treasurys?'" Boockvar said.

Gold now has upside on the expectation that the Fed will start cutting interest rates this year as inflation comes down, Boockvar said. When rates fall, gold prices typically rise as investors seek a safe-haven as assets like bonds become less attractive because they no longer deliver attractive yields.

Traders are betting the Fed the will cut rates in June. Gold is up 2.63% year to date.