Super Micro pops 20% after S&P 500 selection

- Super Micro Computer stock popped 20% in Monday morning trading after the company was selected to join the S&P 500 later in March.
- The record rally in Super Micro's stock, driven by the industrywide artificial intelligence boom, has propelled the company's market cap above $50 billion.
- Super Micro will replace Whirlpool in the S&P 500 starting at market open March 18.
Super Micro Computer stock popped 20% in Monday morning trading after the company was selected on Friday to join the S&P 500.
Shares of the server and computer infrastructure company have been up more than twentyfold during the last two years and over 200% since the start of the year.
The record rally in Super Micro's stock, driven by the industrywide artificial intelligence boom, has propelled the company's market cap above $50 billion. The median market cap for S&P 500 companies is $33.7 billion.
Super Micro will replace Whirlpool in the S&P 500 starting at market open March 18.
Goldman Sachs analysts initiated Super Micro stock with a neutral rating and a 12-month target price of $941 in an investor note Monday.
Super Micro's revenue more than doubled to $3.66 billion in the quarter ending December, and analysts estimate sales will more than triple this quarter. The company is a primary vendor for building out Nvidia's AI servers.
— CNBC's Michael Bloom and Kif Leswing contributed to this report.
Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:
- Instead of chasing Nvidia, investor buys these misunderstood, cheap growth stocks for big returns
- Why Warren Buffett thinks the power of compound interest is the key to his success
- Forget cash — it's time to move into fixed income, Franklin Templeton strategist says
- Dan Niles reveals why he prefers the 'Fantastic Four' and when the 'AI bubble' might pop
- Investors should tread carefully in March after bitcoin's explosive rally to $60,000