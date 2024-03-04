Ukraine war live updates: Kremlin says German military leak shows West's plan to strike Russia; Berlin denies ambassador 'summoned'

"The window to support Ukraine is slowly closing and we need to give them the military equipment the need and that includes those [German-made] Taurus missiles," Tobias Ellwood told the BBC's Today program Monday.

The window of opportunity to help Ukraine is "slowly closing", a British lawmaker and former chair of the country's parliamentary defense committee said Monday as he commented on the furore over the leak of a German military meeting.

Ellwood was asked to comment on the Russia media's publication last Friday of a 38-minute recording of a call in which German officers were heard discussing weapons for Ukraine. In the recording, German military officials are heard discussing the possible delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kyiv, which Chancellor Olaf Scholz has publicly so far firmly rejected.

They also discussed the training of Ukrainian soldiers, and possible military targets such as the bridge over the Kerch Strait that links Russia to annexed peninsula Crimea.

Germany's Defense Minister Boris Pistorius responded Sunday, accusing Russia of conducting an "information war" and "hybrid disinformation attack" aimed at creating divisions within the country. Russia denies spreading false or misleading information.

When asked about the leak, Conservative Party lawmaker Tobias Ellwood said it raised questions over security protocol in Germany, and said it revealed tensions between senior German military and the German chancellor when it comes to the sending of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

"Scholz seems to believe that selling peace to his domestic audience will help his political standing but in reality this means, selling out to Russia."

Ellwood refused to comment on the apparent accidental leaking of British military secrets in the German phone call, in which German officers said the U.K. had troops "on the ground" in Ukraine. Britain already trains Ukrainian troops and supplies weaponry.

— Holly Ellyatt