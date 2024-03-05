Apple iPhone sales plunge 24% in China as Huawei smartphone business resurges, report says

Customers learn about the newly launched iPhone15 at an Apple store in Yantai, East China's Shandong province, Sept 28, 2023.

Sales of Apple's iPhone plunged in China in the first six weeks of 2024, according to a Counterpoint Research report.

The analyst firm said in a note on Tuesday that iPhone sales plunged 24% in the period, as Apple faced stiff competition from local smartphone firms like Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

In particular, Apple came under major pressure from Chinese tech giant Huawei, whose consumer business is experiencing a resurgence in China after the launch of its Mate 60 smartphone.

This is a breaking news item, and it is being updated.