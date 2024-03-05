Asia markets slip as China's 'Two Sessions' meeting gets underway; gold sets new record
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets fell as China's "Two Sessions" meeting got under way, with investors watching out for its economic plans after the country projected a GDP growth target of "around 5%" for 2024.
The country also expects the inflation rate to increase to "around 3%."
Separately, the Caixin services purchasing managers' index reading for China will be released later in the day.
On the economic data front, investors also will assess South Korea's revised GDP numbers for the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as inflation figures from Japan's capital city of Tokyo.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 retreated for a second straight day after hitting a record high on March 1, falling 0.15% in early trade.
Japan's Nikkei 225 fell below the 40,000 mark after crossing that milestone on Monday, falling 0.34%, while the Topix was down 0.3%.
South Korea's Kospi also slipped 0.26%, and the small-cap Kosdaq shed 0.52%.
Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 16,368, pointing to a weaker open compared with the HSI's close of 16,595.97.
On the commodities front, gold futures settled at a record high on Monday as traders bet the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates in the second half of the year. Futures reached $2,126.30, before falling slightly to $2,115.38 per ounce currently.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes retreated with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite off all-time highs, despite technology stocks tied to the artificial intelligence boom seeing a rally.
The S&P 500 shed 0.12%, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.41%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.25%.
— CNBC's Sarah Min and Alex Harring contributed to this report
South Korea GDP grows 0.6% in the fourth quarter
South Korea's economy clocked a quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to revised central bank data.
The number was unchanged from the central bank's advance estimates.
South Korea's GDP rose 2.2% in the fourth quarter on an annual basis, which was also in line with the advance estimate.
Stocks in the country dipped, with the Kospi down 0.2%.
— Shreyashi Sanyal
— Weizhen Tan
Tokyo inflation accelerates in February, rebounds from 22-month low
Headline inflation in Japan's capital city of Tokyo accelerated to 2.6% in February compared with the revised figure of 1.8% seen in January.
This is the first time that Tokyo's inflation rate has risen in three months, rebounding off the 22-month low recorded in January.
Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food, came in at 2.5%, in line with expectations from a Reuters poll. The so called "core-core" inflation metric, which strips out prices of food and energy, held steady at 2.5%.
Tokyo's inflation numbers are widely considered to be a leading indicator of nationwide trends in Japan.
— Lim Hui Jie
— Amala Balakrishner
This bull market has elements of both post-recession bounce and a bubble, Deutsche Bank says
Prior instances when U.S. stocks have risen this relentlessly (since World War II, anyway) have only come in the wake of either a recession or a "bubble scenario" — and the current market has elements of both, Deutsche Bank macro strategist Henry Allen wrote to clients Monday.
"It's rare to see a rally this fast, and when they happen it's usually because the economy is emerging from recession and the stock market has just been through a slump," Allen wrote, noting that the S&P 500 slumped 19.4% in 2022, its fourth-worst annual performance since 1945. "The only time in post-war history that this wasn't the case was during the dot com bubble."
Historically, after strong rallies, what happens next is "the S&P 500 has actually continued to advance over the next 6 and 12 months on every occasion," Deutsche Bank said. What's different this time is that the economy never fell into a recession from which it had to recover, at the same as the stock market rally over the past year "has been unusually narrow by historical standards."
Last year, for example, was the first time since 1998 that the market cap-weighted S&P 500 outdistanced the equal-weighted S&P 500 by more than 10 percentage points, the report noted. Whatever the impetus, with the S&P 500 having advanced in 16 out of the past 18 weeks since the October 2023 low, "it is rare to see such a sustained period of outperformance," Allen wrote.
— Scott Schnipper
UBS recommends investors diversify to take further advantage of tech rally
The tech-powered rally has propelled stocks to new heights this year, with all three major indexes notching new closing records in 2024.
UBS sees no end in sight yet for the tech rally — but believes investors would be best suited to diversify their assets.
"With generative AI looking set to be the growth theme of the decade and US large-cap tech companies leading the revolution, we continue to believe that US tech stocks should make up a substantial portion of investors' equity allocations. This means building up a strategic US large-cap holding for those underinvested," the bank wrote. "But investors with excessive exposure should consider diversification, in our view."
To do so, UBS recommended investors consider emerging trends in the industry, so they can broaden their portfolios to "capture the next growth opportunities."
"We think Asia is a compelling destination for tech diversification, and see further potential in AI customs chips and foundries," the bank added.
— Lisa Kailai Han
U.S. gold futures rise to their highest level ever
U.S. gold futures settled at a record high on Monday on the back of market rate cut expectations.
Gold prices typically have an inverse relationship with interest rates, meaning prices rise when rates fall. Gold prices began gaining after January inflation came in at the same level as expectations, with traders widely anticipating an initial rate cut in the second half of 2024.
April-dated gold contracts gained $30.60, or 1.46%, to settle at a record close of $2,126.30 on Monday.
— Lisa Kailai Han