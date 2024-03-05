Asia markets slip as China's 'Two Sessions' meeting gets underway; gold sets new record

BEIJING, CHINA - MARCH 4: Hosts pour tea for Chinese President Xi Jinping, centre left, and other leaders at the opening session of the CPPCC, or Chinese Peoples Political Consultative Conference, at the Great Hall of the People on March 4, 2024 in Beijing, China. China's annual political gathering known as the Two Sessions will convene leaders and lawmakers to set the government's agenda for domestic economic and social development for the year. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images)

Asia-Pacific markets fell as China's "Two Sessions" meeting got under way, with investors watching out for its economic plans after the country projected a GDP growth target of "around 5%" for 2024.

The country also expects the inflation rate to increase to "around 3%."

Separately, the Caixin services purchasing managers' index reading for China will be released later in the day.

On the economic data front, investors also will assess South Korea's revised GDP numbers for the fourth quarter of 2023, as well as inflation figures from Japan's capital city of Tokyo.