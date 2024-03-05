European markets set for negative open as sentiment struggles ahead of ECB meeting

European stocks are heading for a lower open as markets struggle to find positive momentum ahead of the European Central Bank meeting later this week.

The ECB is expected to hold interest rates steady on Thursday even as inflation shows more signs of easing.

Asia-Pacific markets are mixed as China's "Two Sessions" meeting got under way, with investors watching out for the details of its economic plans after the country projected a gross domestic product growth target of "around 5%" for 2024.

The country is set to boost its defense spending by 7.2% in 2024. It expects the inflation rate to rise to "around 3%."

U.S. stock futures ticked lower Monday night after the Nasdaq Composite retreated from its record high.