UK government to deliver crucial pre-election budget announcements with economy in recession

Jeremy Hunt, UK chancellor of the exchequer, holding the despatch box as he stands with treasury colleagues outside 11 Downing Street in London, UK..

LONDON — U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt will announce his Spring Budget on Wednesday, possibly the final fiscal event before what promises to be a challenging General Election for the ruling Conservative Party.

Economists expect Hunt to use a small modest windfall to deliver tax cuts as he looks to woo the electorate, with the main opposition Labour Party leading by more than 20 points across all national polls.

Yet the chancellor is navigating the constraints of fragile public finances and a stagnant economy that entered a shallow technical recession at the end of 2023.

Multiple British media outlets reported Tuesday that Hunt is expected to announce a 2 pence cut to National Insurance, a tax on workers, while the Treasury confirmed that the government will use its fiscal headroom to "help families with permanent cuts in taxation."

Inflation has fallen faster than anticipated and market expectations for interest rates are well below where they were prior to Hunt's Autumn Statement in November, but many British households are still feeling the cost of living squeeze, while public services remain extremely stretched.

The Treasury pre-announced plans over the weekend to deliver up to £1.8 billion ($2.3 billion) worth of benefits by boosting public sector productivity, including releasing police time for more frontline work.

Hunt will also announce £360 million in funding to boost research and development (R&D) and manufacturing projects across the life sciences, automotive and aerospace sectors, the Treasury said Monday.

Hunt is under pressure from within his own party to deliver tax cuts, a move the International Monetary Fund warned against in January, given the country's spending needs on public services.