European markets set for higher open ahead of UK budget statement

European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as investors in the U.K. prepare for the 2024 budget statement.

The budget, which will be presented to the British Parliament by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, outlines the government's plans for taxation and spending. He's widely expected to announce a cut to National Insurance tax.

In other news, futures linked to the Nasdaq 100 rose on Tuesday night, following a sharp selloff for all three major averages.

Investors will be watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. They will be seeking more clarity on where the central bank stands on monetary policy and looking for clues on the pace and timing of anticipated interest rate cuts this year. The central bank leader will speak before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday, with Hong Kong stocks leading gains in the region and up over 2%. Mainland Chinese stocks slid, sending the CSI 300 down 0.6%, after a tech slide on Wall Street led by Apple, following a report that iPhone sales dropped in China.