European markets set for higher open ahead of UK budget statement
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets are heading for a higher open Tuesday as investors in the U.K. prepare for the 2024 budget statement.
The budget, which will be presented to the British Parliament by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, outlines the government's plans for taxation and spending. He's widely expected to announce a cut to National Insurance tax.
In other news, futures linked to the Nasdaq 100 rose on Tuesday night, following a sharp selloff for all three major averages.
Investors will be watching Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday. They will be seeking more clarity on where the central bank stands on monetary policy and looking for clues on the pace and timing of anticipated interest rate cuts this year. The central bank leader will speak before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed Wednesday, with Hong Kong stocks leading gains in the region and up over 2%. Mainland Chinese stocks slid, sending the CSI 300 down 0.6%, after a tech slide on Wall Street led by Apple, following a report that iPhone sales dropped in China.
CNBC Pro: Diversify your AI plays — these are the best alternatives to Nvidia, fund managers say
Nvidia may have enjoyed a red-hot run on the back of the artificial intelligence craze, but many other tech stocks have also benefited.
As with any investing theme, diversification is needed.
Veteran tech investor Paul Meeks told CNBC Pro that even if Nvidia is a "great story," it's "too risky to be in just one" when it comes to AI.
Plus, one analyst names two startups that could be the next Nvidia.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
CNBC Pro: 'Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity'? Wealth manager names 3 stocks on his radar right now
Wealth manager Brian Vendig is bullish on stocks this year, and says there are opportunities for investors outside of 2023's headline-makers.
"We believe stocks have a chance to appreciate because earnings outlooks for this year are expansionary and we are past the slowdown in earnings that we observed for the majority of last year," Vendig, president of MJP Wealth Advisors, wrote in notes to CNBC.
"There are many areas of the market that did not significantly participate in the returns last year — such as healthcare, industrials, materials, financials and consumer staples — and that creates opportunities for investors."
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Amala Balakrishner
European markets: Here are the opening calls
European markets are set to open higher Wednesday.
The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 5 points higher at 7,648, Germany's DAX up 29 points at 17,721, France's CAC 8 points higher at 7,938 and Italy's FTSE MIB up 40 points at 33,203, according to data from IG.
Data releases include German trade data and euro zone retail sales for January. Earnings come from DHL group and Legal & General.
— Holly Ellyatt