Powell reinforces position that the Fed is not ready to start cutting interest rates

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell arrives to testify during the House Financial Services Committee hearing titled "The Federal Reserve's Semi-Annual Monetary Policy Report," in Rayburn Building on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Tom Williams | CQ-Roll Call, Inc. | Getty Images

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reiterated that he expects interest rates to start coming down this year, but is not ready yet to say when. In prepared remarks for congressionally mandated appearances on Capitol Hill Wednesday and Thursday, Powell said policymakers remain attentive to the risks that inflation poses and don't want to ease up too quickly. "In considering any adjustments to the target range for the policy rate, we will carefully assess the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks," he said. "The Committee does not expect that it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2 percent." Those remarks were taken verbatim from the Federal Open Market Committee's statement following its most recent meeting, which concluded Jan. 31.

Rates likely at peak

In total, the speech broke no new ground on monetary policy or the Fed's economic outlook. However, the comments indicated that officials remain concerned about not losing the progress made against inflation and will make decisions based on incoming data rather than a preset course. "We believe that our policy rate is likely at its peak for this tightening cycle. If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," Powell said in the comments. "But the economic outlook is uncertain, and ongoing progress toward our 2 percent inflation objective is not assured." He noted again that lowering rates too quickly risks losing the battle against inflation and likely having to raise rates further, while waiting too long poses danger to economic growth. Markets had been widely expecting the Fed to ease up aggressively following 11 interest rate hikes totaling 5.25 percentage points that spanned March 2022 to July 2023. In recent weeks, though, those expectations have changed following multiple cautionary statements from Fed officials. The January meeting helped cement the Fed's cautious approach, with the statement explicitly saying rate cuts aren't coming yet despite the market's outlook. As things stand, futures market pricing points to the first cut coming in June, part of four reductions this year totaling a full percentage point. That's slightly more aggressive than the Fed's outlook in December for three cuts.

Inflation easing